A mother is accused of grabbing another woman by the collar and pulling her into a car before driving off with the alleged victim's legs dangling out the window.
The alleged altercation is said to have started after the woman "booped" a 13-year-old girl who was wearing a traffic cone on her head.
The girl's mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 34-year-old faces multiple charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and aggravated furious, reckless, dangerous driving. She is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents state that on October 15 a group of teenagers were walking down a Chisholm street, including the 13-year-old wearing a traffic cone on her head.
A woman approached the group to see what was going on and tapped the traffic cone on the girl's head "to try and lighten the mood," documents state.
The girl reportedly started screaming and claimed the woman had grabbed her arm.
Police allege the girl then screamed out "mum" and a gold Nissan X-trail came around the corner at "high speed" with tyres screeching.
The mother is accused of driving towards the woman who "heard the engine of the vehicle revving as the vehicle accelerated towards her".
The woman believed the Nissan was going to hit her, but it swerved to the side "in the last second" and narrowly missed, documents state.
Police claim the driver then drove down the street and turned around before accelerating again and pulling up next to the woman.
The mother allegedly screamed at the woman before grabbing her by the front collar of her jumper, and pulled her through the window.
"The pressure around [the alleged victim's] neck made her feel like she was choking," documents claim.
The 34-year-old is said to have hit the other woman's jaw before driving forward for up to 10 metres while still holding onto her jumper, the alleged victim's feet dangling in the air.
Th woman then freed herself and the driver left.
The alleged victim is said to have suffered a bruise to her arm, scratches to her hand as well as pain in her chest, neck and shoulder.
On Monday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Brandon Bodel was required to prove the defendant had special or exceptional circumstances favouring the granting of bail.
He said the woman had six children, with the eldest having to care for their siblings faced with "a lot of responsibility very quickly".
Mr Bodel argued the prosecution case was "weak" and police documents showed "no nexus" between the mother's alleged actions and the other woman's injuries.
"The description of these injuries just doesn't cut it," he said.
"It's just effectively too vague."
He said that according to the allegations his client wasn't "the original aggressor" and the alleged victim had "booped" the 13-year-old on the head.
A prosecutor opposed bail, saying the mother was on bail for similar "violent" allegations during the alleged altercation.
Special Magistrate Sean Richter denied bail. The woman is set to face court again on October 23.
