The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

'Clear breach of Territory rights,' Federal Coalition fails to send ACT drug law bill to Senate inquiry

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens and crossbenchers, including independent ACT senator David Pocock, have combined with the Albanese government to sink the opposition's attempt to send its bill to override the ACT government's drug decriminalisation laws to a Senate inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.