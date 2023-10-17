The Canberra Times
Ceremonial cloths from Timor-Leste arrive at Australian War Memorial

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
October 18 2023 - 12:30am
A women's weaving cooperative in Timor-Leste (formerly known as East Timor) has presented a series of ceremonial cloths to Australia to mark the peace-keeping effort there in 1999 and 2000.

