Pain Hustlers
M, 122 minutes
2 stars
Big Pharma has been getting quite a bad rap in recent years with dramas like Dopesick and Painkiller exposing and exploring the opioid crisis in the US, particularly focusing on oxycondone.
In this inspired-by-a-true-story film, the drug in question is another opioid, fentanyl.
Painkiller was a Netflix production and so is this film, which is presumably getting a cinema release because of the star wattage of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.
It's a decent but not inspired effort, and if the story it tells is sadly familiar and the outcome not unexpected, that's a sign the issues it covers are still all too prevalent.
Liza Drake (Blunt) is desperate. She's a high-school dropout who's divorced, broke, working in a series of dead-end jobs and struggling to care for her daughter Phoebe (Chloe Coleman) who has epilepsy and needs surgery.
She encounters Pete Brenner (Evans), a pharmaceutical sales rep. Impressed by her spirit, he gives Liza his business card and tells her to get in touch if she wants a job.
Surprisingly, it's not just a brush-off or a come-on: she takes him up on it and finds herself at a struggling pharmaceutical company founded by wealthy Jack Neal (Andy Garcia) that can't get its brand of fentanyl prescribed by doctors.
This version of the drug is approved for use as a painkiller for cancer patients but the bigger pharmaceutical companies have the money and the reach to provide the necessary (and ethically if not legally dubious) inducements for doctors to prescribe their products.
We're not talking branded notepads and pens but paid-for holidays and financial kickbacks. And it's a multi-billion-dollar industry.
Liza, who's full of positive thinking mantras, is hungry and willing to do what it takes to succeed. Pete falsifies her CV and sends her on the daunting mission.
She manages to get a doctor (Brian D'Arcy James) on board and success begets success. More doctors are persuaded to prescribe, more ways are found to buy their favour and more money comes rolling in.
Soon Liza is involved in hiring other PHDs - that's Poor, Hungry and Dumb - young women like her to peddle the product. Liza rises up the corporate ladder, as does Pete, and she and Phoebe are living in luxury.
While Liza feels some qualms occasionally about the means, she can tell herself the end - relieving pain - is justified. She even gets her mother Jackie (Catherine O'Hara) on the payroll.
There's a scene in which Liza is trying to get her daughter into a fancy school whose principal not so subtly hints that a double payment of fees will seal the deal. It's a sign that nobody is above wanting money and more is never enough - the dark side of the American dream of success.
When sales of the drug slow down, the order comes down to get doctors to prescribe it "off brand" - that is, not for its intended use. "Pain is pain" becomes the new mantra, and the drug is dished out for almost anything. The results - addiction, death - aren't pretty.
The film has a good cast: Blunt conveys Phoebe's desperation and her innate decency and Evans' charisma makes his despicable character plausible as a salesman.
Director David Yates (who made a couple of Harry Potter movies) intersperses black and white "interviews" with characters that are more distracting than illuminating.
He and writer Wells Tower focus a lot on Liza's home life but are sometimes fuzzy on details. It's the dodgy dealings by the company and the doctors - and the way it all comes undone - that are of most interest, and more on that would have been welcome.
Surely such things don't happen here?
