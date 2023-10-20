Ten years ago, American journalist and motivational speaker Nyad's fifth attempt at swimming from Havana, Cuba to Key West, Florida, a distance of 177 kilometres, was successful. She was 64 years old when she finally completed the 53-hour swim that she had first attempted when she was 28. Her book, titled Find A Way, carries the message, as does this film, that anything is possible. That beyond the necessary level of strength and endurance, a marathon swim is a classic case of mind over matter. So it helped Nyad enormously that she had a fantastic back catalogue of pop music hits in her head, including Janis Joplin, Neil Young and Simon & Garfunkel, to recall.