Public Works Committee approves Commonwealth Avenue Bridge upgrade, expresses concerns

Miriam Webber
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:14pm
A parliamentary committee has recommended a $137.5 million upgrade to Commonwealth Avenue Bridge be approved, but expressed concerns the National Capital Authority's plan won't keep pace with growth in Canberra.

