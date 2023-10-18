Ian writes: "My kelpie, Tilly, was most upset that you should demean her breed by likening it to officialdom at Sydney Airport. The organisation and movement of massive numbers of people through a facility such as an airport are inevitably going to be uncomfortable to passengers. Mind you, some airports minimise this discomfort by providing reasonable baggage handling times, good signage, and courteous staff. An environment that provides lots of greenery and space to sit down really helps too. Sydney Airport is pretty ordinary in its amenity being no worse nor any better than most airports I've been through in the world. But a few airports like Singapore Airport do manage to make things significantly more comfortable for arriving and departing passengers and I appreciate that."