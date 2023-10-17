The Canberra Times
National Arboretum has commissioned its first piece of public art

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
The National Arboretum Canberra has commissioned its first piece of public art - an abstract work that will sit on the water of one of its dams, changing colour as the sun works its way over the site from east to west.

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

