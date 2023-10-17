It's been 20 years since Grazing first opened its doors in Gundaroo, so it's celebrating with three weekends of a special birthday "icons" menu.
Designed by head chef and co-owner Kurt Neumann, the five-course menu features the most memorable dishes of the past and present.
Neumann and his wife Tanya took over the operation of the restaurant in 2011, so it was integral the birthday menu reflected their time running the restaurant.
"I wanted the menu to be representative of Grazing and the country fare our patrons have enjoyed for the past 20 years," Neumann says.
"Picking the menu was hard. I wanted to curate a menu that reflects a modern Grazing. While some of the dishes go back six or seven years, I still wanted to appeal to the contemporary experience our customers have come to enjoy at Grazing.
"Some of our longest-standing customers are going to have their memories roused by their tastebuds when they revisit these dishes."
Quintessential to Grazing's ethos, the menu is treated with the utmost care, utilising local, seasonal produce, with some grown and harvested in Grazing's backyard.
MUST READS:
The menu includes ocean trout rillettes with dill crème, avocado and sourdough wafer, butterflied king prawn with pipi butter emulsion and almond picada, ash-baked kangaroo loin with beetroot, fetta, walnut and wattle seed, local rump of lamb with sticky glazed rib, kohlrabi and cauliflower, and a dessert of burnt honey cremé, ginger and orange blossom, pear, honey jelly and candied pastry, with honey harvested from Neumann's bees.
The menu is matched with wines specially chosen from the wine list which features only local drops from the Canberra wine region.
"Celebrating 20 years of Grazing is quite surreal, to be honest. We've seen some major changes to not just the property but to the dining scene in the region generally. It's an evolution, and what excites us is we feel we are always learning, or discovering new ways to keep our valued clientele interested," Neumann says.
Grazing's 20th Birthday Icon Menu will run each Saturday and Sunday until October 29. Bookings at grazing.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.