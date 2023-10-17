The Canberra Times
Let Briefs Oct 18

October 18 2023 - 5:30am
CANBERRA OUT OF STEP

During my time in the military we had a soldier who found it impossible to march in step with the rest of the regiment. He reckoned he was the only one in step and everyone else was out of step. Kind of like Canberra voters.

