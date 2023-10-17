Let Briefs Oct 18

During my time in the military we had a soldier who found it impossible to march in step with the rest of the regiment. He reckoned he was the only one in step and everyone else was out of step. Kind of like Canberra voters.
Is this a record? Less than 48 hours after the referendum, Dr "no" reneges on his promise to hold another referendum.
Peter Dutton has backflipped on his promise to have a second referendum. Hands up anyone who is surprised. Anyone?
If nothing else Dutton is consistent as a bully-boy, picking on the hapless and defenceless from the coward's castle of political power to degrade, demean, defame with total immunity from recourse ("Dutton's call on refugees criticised as divisive", October 14).
In Deuteronomy 32, God says "Vengeance is mine: I will repay". Naqam (vengeance) is not about personal satisfaction but divine justice being carried out. If we apply "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth" the whole world will be blind, toothless and desolate.
In addition to entering a period of mourning over Australia's tragic refusal to accept the peaceful hand of its First Nations for the foreseeable future I will not stand anytime for the playing of the national anthem. We are neither able to advance Australia or make it fair.
Albo worked on the basis Australians, heavily in favour of recognising Indigenous people in the constitution, would let him get the Voice in as well. It brings back memories of the 1980s referendum on a four-year term for Federal Parliament, a popular idea. Hawke insisted his own pet ideas were also included; take it or leave it. It also failed.
It will not have escaped the attention of many that the newly elected PM of New Zealand, prior to political life, led Air New Zealand to top of the world league where it remains to this day. Makes you think, eh?
At one time there was a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Bob Menzies which said "Here's to Bob Menzies who promised us nothing and made sure we got it". My fellow Australians have now made that same promise to our Indigenous community. I am so sad.
Those who whined that they didn't like being made to feel guilty over the Voice and our colonial past can now rest easy. With this result, they are now directly and immediately implicated in the long attempt at dispossession and erasure of our First Nations people.
