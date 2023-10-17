A club in the heart of Civic voted to ban women from becoming members, The Canberra Times reported on this day 34 years ago.
A mix of bemusement, derision, and outright anger rippled through the community as the evidently exclusive Canberra Club voted against women joining its ranks.
The motion fell short of the necessary 75 per cent majority needed to change the club's constitution with 466 votes for admitting women members to 183 votes against.
It was the second time in two years such a motion had been shot down by the club's voting members.
Canberran women had a clear message for the club when the Times asked for their thoughts.
"I think it stinks," Bettina Soderbaum, then an assistant director of tourism with the federal Department of Arts, Sport and Territories, said.
She went on to say was a "real insult" to businesswomen who had offices in the city.
"I mean, the club is happy for women to come in as guests and spend their money but this vote shows that the members are not prepared to share the facilities of the club like the gymnasium and swimming pool with them," she said.
"That is plainly not fair."
Unable to overturn the membership discrimination, which was described as inconceivable in 1989, some businesswomen in the capital issued a call to action, while others simply said why bother.
READ MORE:
"I think after, last weekend's exercise it is now time for women to withdraw all their attention, support and energy from the Canberra Club," Pauline Cardini said.
"I can't imagine why any woman would want to aspire to joining a club that would maintain a constitution that would reject issues like this."
In a way, Fiona Hitchen wasn't too disappointed with the loss.
"I don't think you could call the club one of Canberra's top nightspots," she said.
"It sounds as though they don't want anybody to go there apart from a lot of silly old codgers sitting around reading newspapers."
