Eddie Jones defines insanity, denies the Japanese have come knocking, likens the term centralisation to a dictatorship, and then tells us: "I probably need to give myself an uppercut, don't I?"
Jones was brought back to lead the Wallabies to the next two World Cups and to put rugby in the headlines. With Australia exiting in the pool stages for the first time in history and Jones linked to a move to Japan, at least one box is ticked.
But, as speculation follows Jones at least until Japan unveil their new coach, the public is still left with plenty of questions.
Insanity, Jones says, would have been picking veterans like Quade Cooper for the Rugby World Cup, because the Wallabies could have the All Blacks on toast and not be good enough to finish the job.
Australia almost snapped a 22-year, 28-Test winless drought in New Zealand in their final match before leaving for France. Up 17-3, the Wallabies lost 23-20. Jones says those players had given everything, and weren't going any further. Would they have at least reached the quarter-finals in France?
The game's power brokers say the solution to Australia's woes is centralisation.
If Australia are to win the next World Cup - or at least reach the knockout stages - Jones says the game needs to be aligned. So, centralisation is the answer?
"I didn't say that, don't put words in my mouth. I said we've got to be aligned. Aligned is different than centralisation," Jones said.
"Centralisation is one person at the top telling everyone what to do. Aligned means you have a number of discussions, you work out what is the best route forward, and then you take the nation forward.
"I'm not an administrator mate, so I don't know how to do it. I'm just a basic coach so I go out there with a whistle, I blow the whistle, yell and scream, put an arm around a player every now and then. I'm not going to tell you how to do that, that's for smarter people than me."
Alignment, in Jones' view, is having the kids playing junior rugby everywhere from Randwick to Queanbeyan moving in the same direction as five Super Rugby clubs and Australia's high performance unit.
How do you get every Super Rugby club working together when they're trying to beat each other?
"That's the $64 question," Jones said. "That's been rumbling around for a long time, but now, maybe it's the catalyst for it to happen. How it happens, I don't know."
Is the game dying?
"I don't think it's dying, but I think we're in a difficult situation. If I look at when I left to now, the difference between the NRL and the AFL to where I was is massive," Jones said.
"That has definitely affected our talent pool, definitely. We've got to work harder at those areas, and that's what I mean, we've got to get aligned. We've not only got to fix things at the top level, we've got to fix things at the talent identification, recruitment, development level.
"We've got to get more players into the game, better players into the game. At the moment, NRL is stealing them all."
Rugby Australia got one back in Joseph Suaalii, the 20-year-old Sydney Roosters outside back who is bound for rugby union on a three-year deal from 2025 worth $1.6 million. Rugby officials then tabled a deal for Angus Crichton, only to walk away from negotiations in the midst of a PR storm.
Anyone else on the radar?
"No, just Nathan Cleary. That's the only one we want," Jones joked. "I'm driving out to Penrith after this."
