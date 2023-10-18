Red underwear has helped police nab an attempted robber who terrified customers by brandishing a butcher's cleaver at a Hungry Jack's while demanding money.
CCTV played to the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday shows Jack Colin Ford, who was wearing a hoodie with his face covered, burst into the fast food venue as he waves the weapon in the air.
Customers and staff present at the time can be seen fleeing from the "terrifying ordeal".
Items found at Ford's home, located 200 metres away from the scene of the crime, helped police identify the failed robber.
This included a pair of red Tommy Hilfiger underwear which could be seen in the footage when the masked-man bent over.
At the start of the 26-year-old's drug and alcohol list sentencing proceedings on Tuesday, Special Justice Richard Refshauge suggested this evidence was circumstantial.
The judge said hundreds if not thousands of pairs Tommy Hilfiger underwear were sold each day.
Special Justice Refshauge described the crime as unsophisticated and "partly stupid" considering Ford lived close to the fast food venue.
Ford had previously pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery.
On Tuesday, prosecutor James Melloy said the crime "had an effect on a number of people far beyond the three people who were physically assaulted".
"It would have been a terrifying ordeal," he told the court.
Mr Melloy argued it was unclear if Ford had an alcohol or drug dependency, or both.
The drug and alcohol list offers treatment orders as a sentencing option for certain offenders whose addiction issues contributed to their crimes.
"There are stark differences in reporting of the evidence as far as drug and alcohol is concerned," Mr Melloy said.
"[Ford] has limited recall of the offending because he had consumed large amounts of alcohol and cannabis."
Defence lawyer Georgia Le Couteur argued three independent bodies had found Ford had some level of dependency.
"Mr Ford has made active applications to different rehabilitation facilities," she said.
"He understands link between his substance abuse and offending."
Agreed facts state that on December 31, 2022, Ford ran into Emu Plains Hungry Jack's wearing a dark grey hoodie and a white face covering.
It was about 10.40pm on New Year's Eve and approximately 20 customers were in the fast food venue.
Ford brandished a meat cleaver and waved it around before he walked towards the counter and yelled "get out of the way", the facts state.
Ford pushed three people, causing one man to lose his balance and hit a bin.
The attempted robber then approached the counter wielding the cleaver demanding "give me the money".
A staff member in the kitchen said "let's run" and the workers sprinted out the emergency exit.
Ford then climbed over the counter, broke open a plastic charity box containing coins and fled the scene.
The attempted robbery was captured on CCTV and police relied on multiple factors to identify Ford as the offender.
This included a distinctive hand tattoo and items found at Ford's home during a search warrant, the facts state.
Police found a white t-shirt matching the face covering in the footage, a silver meat cleaver, underwear and other items.
Special Justice Refshauge is set to hand down his sentence on October 31.
