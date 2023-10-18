The Canberra Times
Jack Ford faces Supreme Court sentencing for Hungry Jack's attempted robbery

By Hannah Neale
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 12:41pm
Red underwear has helped police nab an attempted robber who terrified customers by brandishing a butcher's cleaver at a Hungry Jack's while demanding money.

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

