Canberra's walk-in clinics will become part of the federal government's urgent care clinics with the Commonwealth government to pour extra funding into the ACT's centres.
The nurse-led walk-in centres will get extra staff and there will also be funding for more equipment to increase the services provided.
This will include equipment to conduct eye examinations, to remove foreign objects from eyes and handheld ultrasound machines to examine lacerations and other wounds.
Services are expected to expand further after some time to include treatment for shoulder injuries, male urinary tract infections, pregnancy injuries and screening for sexually transmitted infections.
The number of staff will increase at all centres with three new nurse practitioners and three new advance practice nurses. Canberra Health Services has started recruitment for these roles.
The Weston Creek walk-in centre will also receive extra staff including an advanced scope physiotherapist and a radiographer and sonographer for the medical imaging service at the centre.
The Commonwealth's investment is more than $7 million.
Federal Labor made a $135 million election commitment to trial the urgent care clinics. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a conference last week there will be 58 centres across Australia.
All of the urgent care clinics will be based in existing GP clinics and health centres and are intended to provide walk-in, bulk-billed care for minor injuries and illnesses.
Plans for a centre in Canberra's south were promised at the 2022 election. ACT senator Katy Gallagher said in June negotiations were still underway with the ACT government about the urgent care clinics.
The addition of the walk-in centres to the Commonwealth's urgent care clinics will take the capital's total up to five.
The ACT launched the nurse-led walk-in centres in 2010 and they provide health care for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses. It is supposed to divert people away from the emergency departments.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the centres were part of the government's plan to strengthen Medicare and ensure Canberrans have access to affordable health care.
"These centres will direct patients away from Canberra's emergency departments, freeing up resources for patients with more serious needs," he said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Canberrans had valued the services provided at walk-in clinics.
"We will continue to work closely with community-based health services, including general practitioners, to ensure we are delivering an integrated health system where Canberrans can access the right care in the right place and at the right time," he said.
