Kensington Race preview: Harlow Mist's unbeaten run to be tested

By Ray Hickson
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 12:37pm
Harlow Mist is on a quest for the Oaks. Picture by Bradley Photos
Trainer John Sargent is looking beyond unbeaten filly Harlow Mist's assignment at Kensington on Wednesday but he says the race is an important pointer to things to come this spring.

