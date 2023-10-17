The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Potholes go unfilled on high-speed Canberra roads amid traffic controller contract dispute

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to fix some of Canberra's most dangerous potholes has stalled amid a dispute over a contract for labour-hire traffic controllers, which a union says could be resolved by guaranteeing higher wages for workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.