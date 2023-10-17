Plato's observation that "only the dead have seen the end of war" has never been truer than now in the Middle East.
As the world waits for the seemingly inevitable Israeli ground attack on northern Gaza, it is clear the casualties on both sides will be many.
Unlike the brutal terror attack on Israeli civilians that claimed at least 1400 lives just over a week ago and which took Tel Aviv completely off guard, Hamas has been preparing for a ground war in Gaza with Israel for at least a decade.
It is quite possible the sheer brutality of the recent attacks, which saw babies killed and hundreds of men, women and children dragged back into Gaza as human shields, was calculated to ensure Israel attacked at a time and place of Hamas's choosing.
While it is true the Israelis control the sky and are far better armed and trained than the terrorists they are attempting to annihilate, they have a number of major handicaps.
The biggest of these is that Gaza, with two million people squeezed into an area half the size of Canberra, is one of the most densely populated places on earth.
Despite the precautions put in place by the Israeli military to warn civilians of imminent aerial attacks, these strikes have killed almost 3000 people to date. Many more have been injured.
Hamas is ordering people not to leave northern Gaza. Given it has a long history of embedding its military assets in civilian areas, including next to schools and hospitals, it is inevitable that when any ground assault begins many non combatants will be killed in the crossfire.
The Israelis themselves must also be prepared to take heavy casualties. They will almost certainly be assaulting strongly fortified positions both at ground level and down in the labyrinth of tunnels that have been dug under the Gaza strip.
And, as the battles of Stalingrad and Monte Cassino showed, the rubble of a destroyed city is ideal for an active defence.
While Israel has no intention of reoccupying Gaza, having pulled out in 2005, it has stated it intends to wipe Hamas's "military" wing from the face of the earth.
This is an understandable and legitimate objective given the horrors and atrocities the terrorists have committed. Israel is facing an existential threat against which it has every right to defend itself.
The difficulty, however, is going to be the execution. The eyes of the world will be on Israel at every step of the way and, if it appears that lines have been crossed, the tide of public opinion could soon begin to turn.
Millions of people have already expressed legitimate concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This is getting worse by the hour with vital food, water, fuel and medical supplies stranded on the Egyptian side of the closed border.
Hospitals are running out of fuel for their generators - which are needed to keep people in intensive care units alive - and countless people are crushed beneath the rubble of their apartment blocks with little or no hope of rescue.
Israeli forces will also be hampered by the need to rescue the hostages; one of the primary objectives of the imminent ground attack.
Hostage rescues in war zones are notoriously difficult and Hamas has made it very clear it will not hesitate to kill its captives in the most brutal manner imaginable rather than let them be freed.
What has already happened is almost beyond comprehension. Tragically it appears that there is still worse to come.
While neither Hamas or the IDF are likely to emerge as clear victors, the losers are the Palestinian and Israel civilians who are caught in a nightmare not of their making.
