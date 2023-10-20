Australia's most welcoming, creative and thoughtful Airbnb hosts were recognised this month as part of the platform's third annual Host Awards.
Celebrating the top hosts and their incredible listings across the country, the Airbnb Host Awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and the warm hospitality they provide guests.
With categories including Most Unique Stay and Best Design Stay, winners range from a converted 1920s steam train carriage in Victoria's Otway Ranges, to a beautifully restored terrace in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales.
"I wanted to create a home fit for modern day living, whilst keeping a strong heritage feel throughout," said winning host Elise Croker of her Airbnb home, Mister Munro.
"Built in 1890 from locally made bricks and mortar, a tailor by the name of William Munro lived and worked in this stately residence approximately 120 years ago," said Elise as part of the award's announcement.
"Mister Munro was highly regarded by the local gentry for his expertise in the era's fashion and, thus, the interior is inspired by colours and finishes which pay respect to the history of the building while also feeling contemporary and fresh."
Meanwhile, a restored wooden steam carriage that provides all the amenities and luxury touches expected by guests won the Most Unique Stay category.
The Cottage at Dunmore Farm, a circa 1860 homestead set on a working farm in Molyullah within the picturesque valley of Victoria's High Country, picked up the award for Best Nature Stay.
See more at airbnb.com.au/e/hostawards23au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.