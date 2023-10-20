The Canberra Times
Airbnb showcases best design and rural short stay in 2023 awards.

October 21 2023 - 8:30am
Best Design Stay was awarded to Mister Munro in Crookwell, NSW, for showcasing highly considered design throughout the home. Pictures supplied
Australia's most welcoming, creative and thoughtful Airbnb hosts were recognised this month as part of the platform's third annual Host Awards.

