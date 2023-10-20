The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ANU team eyes World Solar Challenge 2023 success

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
October 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sweltering outback temperatures won't stop the ANU solar car team from putting the Solar Car 3 through its paces on the testing track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.