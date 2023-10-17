Police are seeking the public's help to find missing 77-year-old woman Clarice Hanson.
Ms Hanson has not been seen since 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 17, and was last seen in Pearce.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with short grey hair, blue eyes, and a slim build.
She was last seen wearing a pink jumper with gold sequins, black pants and is believed to not be wearing footwear.
Anyone who has seen Ms Hanson, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
