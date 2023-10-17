The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Have you seen Clarice? Police concerned about missing 77-year-old woman

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated October 17 2023 - 9:49pm, first published 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help locate missing 77-year-old Pearce woman Clarice Hanson. Picture supplied
Help locate missing 77-year-old Pearce woman Clarice Hanson. Picture supplied

Police are seeking the public's help to find missing 77-year-old woman Clarice Hanson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.