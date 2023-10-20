That sinking feeling: iconic blue boat sliced up for scrap metal

In August this column revealed that the iconic blue boat that stood watch over the Monaro Highway at Colinton between Michelago and Bredbo for more than two decades had been hauled away to Access Metal Recycling, a scrap metal yard in Fyshwick.
Aware of significant sentimental interest in the 7.5-metre vessel, the scrap yard's manager Sam Welsh told this column he was hoping someone would save the boat from being cut up by buying it and "putting it on a dam or lake".
Many readers like Julie Wang of Ngunnawal also hoped the boat wouldn't be scrapped. "Oh someone, please buy it, it would be so sad for it to end up being melted down," she pleaded.
However, earlier this week, with no serious buyers on the horizon, the Monaro icon was carved into tiny pieces to be sold as scrap metal.
"The operator who cut it up wasn't a local and had no idea of its history, but even he was sad to see it go," reports Sam.
The end of an era.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.