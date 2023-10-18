Times Past: October 19, 1959

On this day in 1959, the front page of The Canberra Times reported America's protests at an alleged Soviet bid to force a US official into spying.
The United States had accused the Soviet Union the day prior of seizing the chief security officer of the United States Embassy in Moscow and trying to force him into becoming a spy for the Russians.
"When the United States protested, the Soviet Foreign Ministry charged that the American was engaged in espionage activities against the Soviet Union and ordered him out of the country," it read.
The State Department reported that threats of physical violence, offers of bribes and the charge of espionage were used against the American official, identified as Mr Russell Langelle of California, to force him to spy for Russia.
"They also threatened to take unspecified action against his wife and three small children who reside with him in Moscow," the State Department said in a statement.
The US had rejected the charge that Mr Langelle was a spy, but under diplomatic custom it had no recourse other than to bring him home, the front page reported and attributed to American Associated Press.
Mr Langelle and his family were to leave Moscow as soon as possible.
