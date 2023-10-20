Owning pet rabbits can be a great experience for you and them, but it comes with responsibilities.
One of the most significant decisions you'll make as a rabbit owner is whether or not to desex your furry companion.
Desexing has many benefits for both male and female rabbits including reducing problem behaviours, facilitating easier bonding with new rabbits joining the family, preventing unwanted pregnancies and minimising serious health issues.
Rabbits, like any other animal, have natural behaviours that can sometimes pose challenges in a household setting.
Urine spraying is normal territorial behaviour seen in rabbits. It can become a problem behaviour in rabbits if continual spraying is occurring outside of their litter box.
It's particularly common in male rabbits, but can also occur in female rabbits (and sometimes even in desexed rabbits), but desexing may assist with preventing or reducing this behaviour and can also contribute to successful litter box training.
Non desexed rabbits may display behaviours associated with hormonal changes. This can include aggression towards other rabbits, pets and humans, or other behaviours such as building a nest by pulling out tufts of hair from their dewlap (loose skin under the neck) and reacting aggressively if approached in the nest.
It's also common for non desexed male rabbits to show aggressive behaviours such as thumping their back legs, lunging, mounting, and biting due to their feelings associated with hormonal changes. Desexing can reduce the frequency of these behaviours as it decreases testosterone levels which play a key role in how rabbits are feeling.
Rabbits are social animals so having more than one is important for their wellbeing.
When bonding rabbits of the opposite sex, desexing is crucial to prevent unwanted breeding.
Rabbits have evolved to reproduce quickly; they are sexually mature at four months of age and the average litter size when they breed is five to eight kits. A doe (female rabbit) can then become pregnant again within hours of giving birth. This means a doe can have up to 30 young rabbits in a year.
Not only will you have to find homes for all these rabbits but pregnancy can also take a huge toll on the general wellbeing and overall health of your rabbit.
Desexing your doe will not only prevent health issues associated with pregnancy, but also prevent the birth of unwanted rabbits. It can also prevent unwanted behaviours seen when attempting to bond two non desexed rabbits, such as fighting and excessive urine spraying.
It also reduces the hormones that influence these behaviours, thereby reducing the incidence of these problem behaviours in same sex or opposite sex pairs.
Households with only one rabbit should still desex the rabbit as there are numerous health and behaviour benefits. Also, non desexed pet rabbits who have outdoor access may be at risk of breeding with wild rabbits.
Desexed rabbits are protected from developing uterine, prostate and testicular cancer.
More than 80 per cent of non desexed female rabbits over three years of age will develop uterine cancer which is malignant.
Non desexed females can also develop pyometra - a painful and often fatal disease that is entirely preventable by desexing the doe when young.
Desexing is best performed at a young age (16 to 20 weeks), so talk to your veterinarian when you first acquire your rabbits to find out more about the procedure and the recovery process to allow good planning.
By following these tips you're on the right track to maintaining a healthy and happy life for your rabbit.
For more information visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase.
