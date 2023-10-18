The Canberra Times
ACT Integrity Commission's CIT contracts investigation update

By Lucy Bladen
October 19 2023 - 5:30am
The corruption watchdog has conducted a forensic examination of mobile phones and privately questioned 24 people as part of an investigation into more than $8.5 million of contracts awarded by the Canberra Institute of Technology.

