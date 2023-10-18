New laws introduced to parliament allowing families 26 weeks of paid parental leave was welcomed by Greenway mother-of-two Moon Nguyen.
She accessed 16 weeks of paid maternity leave after after giving birth to her now one-year-old, second child Tahlia.
From 2026, if Ms Nguyen has another child she will be able to access 26 weeks of paid parental leave and her partner will be able to access four weeks of concurrent leave with her.
Ms Nguyen welcomed the amendment and said in the future it would help families immensely.
"That's good, I don't think I'll have anymore children but extra paid parental leave would help if I did," she said.
Families in the ACT like Ms Nguyen's said the changes to parental leave will support working families and improve outcomes for children.
Families already have access to 20 weeks of paid leave, but under the changes, that amount will increase by two weeks each year from July 2024, until the 26-week rate is reached in 2026.
While the 26 weeks will be able to be shared by both parents, the changes will see each parent receive four weeks of reserved leave as part of it.
Women's Minister Katy Gallagher said the changes were designed to allow for flexibility in care arrangements.
"We know that good women's policy is also good economic policy, and this investment will promote parenting as an equal partnership while boosting the economy," Senator Gallagher said.
"This is all about making sure that every family has more choice and better support."
The expanded scheme is earmarked to cost $1.2 billion between 2022-23 and 2026-27. It's estimated the changes to the paid parental leave scheme will benefit more than 180,000 families each year.
Of the almost 179,000 people on paid parental leave in the 2021-22 financial year, 99 per cent were women.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the changes followed advice from the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.
"The roughly 180,000 families who receive paid parental leave each year will benefit from a more generous scheme that supports maternal health and wellbeing, encourages dads and partners to take leave, and gives families flexibility to choose how they share care," she said.
"These changes will provide better security and choice for families, they strike the right balance between supporting our working families, encouraging greater gender equality and supporting greater workforce participation."
