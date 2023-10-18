US President Biden is about to visit Israel. I just wish that he would make a detailed ground-level tour of Gaza. Then he would see first-hand how the Israelis are utilising his gift of thousands of bombs and missiles in that sadly troubled land.
Our federal opposition leader contributes a helpful note by emphasising that "the Coalition won't be urging any restraint from the Israeli people".
Of course he would say that - the last thing we want in this dreadful imbroglio is anyone exercising restraint.
Some of your letter writers claim the Palestinians have walked away from three good offers of a negotiated settlement. It isn't quite that simple. They were rejected due to a combination of reasons.
The UN Partition Plan (1947): The UN's proposal to divide Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states in 1947 was met with Palestinian resistance. Many Palestinians viewed the plan as unjust, as it allocated a significant portion of land to the Jewish population, resulting in displacement for many Palestinians.
The Camp David Accords (1978): While they led to a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, they didn't comprehensively address the broader Palestinian issue. Palestinians felt sidelined and criticised the accords for not adequately recognising their rights and aspirations for an independent state.
The Oslo Accords (1993 and 1995): Although a significant milestone, the Oslo Accords didn't lead to a final resolution. Palestinians grew disillusioned as the process stalled and they witnessed continued Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, undermining their confidence in negotiations.
What the Palestinians have always wanted is a self-governing Palestinian state with defined borders, control over Jerusalem, and resolution of the issue of Palestinian refugees.
It comes down to Israel offering more - and the Palestinians accepting less. What's needed is an honest broker with a great deal of patience. That obviously can't be the US.
I agree with Charles Foley about the rules of war (Letters, October 18). But neither Russia nor Ukraine have followed the rules of war. Clearly Australia did not in Afghanistan either. There were even questionable actions in the war I was involved in, the Falklands in 1982. It is naive to expect combatants to adhere to the Geneva conventions today. They are at best suggestions, no longer rules.
Amin Abbas is right to express concern about the plight of Gaza's children, caught up in the war brutally started by their Hamas rulers ("All children must be protected, this must include Palestinian children", October 17).
However, he does himself and his cause no favours when he implies the Hamas atrocities are fabricated, especially when there is abundant evidence they occurred, not least because the Hamas terrorists proudly documented their actions themselves.
As someone who cares about children, he should condemn them instead.
It is also unfortunate that he criticises Israel's warning to Gaza citizens to temporarily evacuate for their own safety as a "mandate" that should be withdrawn.
He should be condemning Hamas for demanding they stay in harm's way.
Similarly, he accuses Israel of indiscriminate bombing in Gaza. The fact is Hamas commits the war crime of hiding its forces throughout civilian areas. Israel is legitimately targeting Hamas facilities such as weapons storage and rocket launchers.
Therefore, when civilian buildings are hit because Hamas is using them, Hamas is to blame.
Trevor Willis (Letters, October 17) seems to suggest that the flying of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags alongside the Australian flag is a step too far, an unnecessary recognition of our first nation peoples.
Regardless of our population statistics, these flags are official flags of Australia under Commonwealth legislation. Furthermore, the Australian flag with its prominent Union Jack is problematic for many, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians alike.
Will the disappointing "no" majority result continues to embolden such blatant and unwarranted criticism of symbolic gestures of recognition, and even lead to calls for reversals in commitments toward reconciliation?
Undoubtedly Ian Morison (Letters, October 17) is having a lend of us. However I still object to his disparaging assertion that "no" voters are "ignorant peasants" , in which case heaven help us all as over 60 per cent of voters would qualify.
Oscar Wilde said that sarcasm is the lowest form of wit but the highest form of intelligence. This only goes to prove that Oscar made mistakes just like the rest of us.
I hope that Ian's Dom Perignon went down the wrong way.
Ian Morison's apparent triumphalism was glib, smug and misguided, but also predictable (Letters, October 17). But he's right to infer that the Voice referendum represents a significant moment in our history. It showed with stark clarity that Trump has come to town.
Australia needs a Bill of Rights. To enshrine a charter of human rights in the Australian constitution would mean another referendum.
In the interim, perhaps our legislators could review the current human rights laws that affect all citizens of the country with a view to upgrading those laws and in time, preparing the groundwork for constitutional change.
The referendum result shows how far Australia has come in implementing the 1961 Federal and State Government Conference conclusion that ultimately there should be one single Australian community.
We have moved a long way towards unity in spite of coming from 270 ethnic backgrounds with 48 per cent of the population having a parent born overseas.
There is one great Australian nation founded in 1901. When our ancestors migrated out of Africa and moved around the world to end up in Australia should be irrelevant. The 60-year-old national policy of unity and assimilation has succeeded.
But there is still some way to go with a minority of people insisting on preserving an episode from the past.
Dave Roberts's claim Israel is as bad as Hamas (Letters, October 15) beggars belief.
He must have been asleep when Hamas terrorists brutally tortured and slaughtered well over 1000 Israeli civilians, raping, shooting, beheading, stabbing, and burning people alive.
He cites Israeli settlements as the equivalent, which is completely nonsensical. How can building a village on a disputed patch of land be the same as murdering women, babies and grandmothers?
Israel not only withdrew settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005 it also demolished all settlements and military positions in the vain hope the Palestinian Authority would turn Gaza into the Singapore of the Middle East (as a first step towards a full-blown independent Palestinian State).
Peace for future generations or strife no one wishes to see hinges on the inclusion and respect of our First Nations people in our institutions.
They have given so much. Wisdom in managing the land. Their wonderful art, music, dance, theatre, humour, quiet dignity and resilience.
We are honoured to share their heritage.
It is a terrible indictment of settler entitlement and prejudice that the "no" vote was so massive. The karma of our country could have been much elevated if a "yes" majority had been achieved.
Peter Dutton is right when he says Australians are "over the referendum process for some time". Electors would invent excuses for not voting, or simply pay the fine, if they had to consider any constitutional change.
Dutton's withdrawal of his referendum suggestion is exactly what Prime Minister Albanese should have done months ago.
I remember hearing, after the Berlin wall came down, that it was "the end of history" - ie war no more. How wrong that was. I want the 80s back.
Gwenda Griffiths' letter "Where are the kangaroos?" (October 16) could have been written by my family. We too walk on Red Hill daily and share Gwenda's dismay over the shooting and bludgeoning of so many native kangaroos and their joeys these past two years. Since July we've rarely seen any kangaroos.
While walking through Garema Place on Friday someone handed me a leaflet stating "Voice 'yes' to the first peoples of Palestine". A point perhaps to ponder.
It needs to be remembered, especially by the Commonwealth government, that it is the Australian Institute of Sport, not the Queensland Institute. The national sports institute should be in the national capital, not a state capital.
For all those who voted "no" because Peter Dutton promised a second referendum on constitutional recognition you've been dudded. He's now abandoning that promise.
One thing the outcome of the Voice referendum suggests is that racial prejudice in Australia is some way from being simply a pigment of the imagination.
Why all the fuss about moving the AIS? Barnaby's APVMA move was such a roaring success, it could be a model for future (pork barrelling) waste.
If Ian Morison (Letters, October 17) wanted to demonstrate his superiority over the "ignorant peasants" he failed to convince me. No true gourmet and epicure would wear $1900 Zegna black Torino Derbys while mixing Dom Perignon and Coffin Bay oysters with pungent Roquefort blue cheese, or Stilton Gold which is commonly likened to damp feet and teenage boys' bedrooms.
I'm not sure which part of Kym MacMillan's letter (October 16) is more insulting to readers' intelligence: the selective misquoting of the allegations, or the suggestion Trump might have read an encyclopaedia.
Once Netanyahu has annihilated the Palestinians with his Hamas-supplied "get out of jail free card" will we be calling the mass slaughter a mini Holocaust? Our hysterical support for this is deplorable.
Does "no" mean "no"? Or do we need a better question?
The majority of Australians didn't approve of the idea of recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution. Our constitution is old and does not reflect our current Australia. We should look into updating it to meet the current needs of the country.
