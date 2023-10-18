The Canberra Times
Joe Biden should make a visit to Gaza to see what he backing

By Letters to the Editor
October 19 2023 - 5:30am
US President Biden is about to visit Israel. I just wish that he would make a detailed ground-level tour of Gaza. Then he would see first-hand how the Israelis are utilising his gift of thousands of bombs and missiles in that sadly troubled land.

