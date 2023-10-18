The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

'This is not about territory rights': Michaelia Cash insists ACT drug laws must be overturned to save lives

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

West Australian Liberal senator Michaelia Cash has declared the incoming ACT drug laws a "national issue" and she has a "duty" to try and override them in a move she insists does not impact on territory rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.