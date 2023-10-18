The Canberra Times
Twitter/X to test $US1 annual subscription for basic features

Updated October 18 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:32pm
New users on X, formerly Twitter, who don't wish to subscribe will only be able to read posts. (AP PHOTO)
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge $US1 ($A1.60) annual fee for basic features.

