It'll be a LEGO paradise for Canberrans in coming weeks

Canberrans have not one but two big LEGO events to look forward to in the coming weeks.
And much-loved charity Roundabout Canberra will benefit from both.
First up, the Canberra Brick Show will be held at Thoroughbred Park on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.
Hosted by the Canberra Lego User Group, this year's event will feature some of Canberra's best Lego builders exhibiting more than 250 tables of creations.
Canberra Lego User Group president Jake Radloff said visitors could expect a massive train layout, dozens of vehicles, a great ball contraption, Technic and Star Wars displays, mosaics, historic collections and custom-designed my own creations.
"Guests may even see some contestants from the popular Lego Masters TV show over the course of the weekend. There will also be LEGO retail vendors, LEGO accessories and jewellery and food trucks," Jake said.
The Canberra LEGO User Group will donate proceeds from the show to SPECIAL schools and Roundabout Canberra.
"Last year we donated over $15,000 worth of LEGO sets and money to these organisations," Jake said.
Tickets to the Canberra Brick Show are $12 each. Children aged under three have free entry.
Tickets can be booked here.
The Green Shed and Roundabout Canberra have also announced the return of their Giant Charity Lego sale.
It will be held at the Albert Hall on Saturday, December 9 from 1pm to 7pm.
Loose Lego pieces will be available for purchase at $30 per kilogram.
There will also be market stalls and a build-your-own-minifigure area.
More than 400 new and used Lego sets will be available for sale.
Roundabout Canberra founder and CEO Hannah Andrevski said: "We feel so lucky to work with Sandy, Charlie and The Green Shed again after such a successful event last year".
Mark it in your calendar Canberrans.
