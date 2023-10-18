'We are barely building enough': new housing slump deepens

Work on new homes has slumped to its lowest point in more than a decade, deepening the nation's housing crisis and increasing the inflation risk from further rent rises.
Construction commenced on just 40,720 houses and apartments in the June quarter, a drop of almost 40 per cent from two years ago and the weakest result since early 2013.
Starts on both detached homes and apartments fell last quarter, with work on houses down more than 17 per cent from a year earlier and multi-unit dwellings 12 per cent lower.
The home building slump comes in the midst of high population growth, which is adding to the demand for housing.
The population grew by 2.2 per cent (563,200 people) in the year to the March quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and the government forecasts a net influx of 315,000 overseas migrants this financial year.
The vast bulk of population growth is being driven by net overseas migration. The ABS has reported there were 300,684 births registered last year, a 3 per cent decline from 2021, driving the fertility rate down to 1.63 births per woman. It was at 1.93 in 2012.
The federal government has set a national goal for the construction of 1.2 million homes over five years, as well as a $3 billion new home bonus, $2 billion for social housing and an extra 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years through the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.
But University of New South Wales Business School economist Richard Holden welcomed action to improve the supply of housing but warned that "we're going to have to do a lot more".
"We're particularly going to have to do a lot more if we have 1.6 million people come to the country over the next five years," Professor Holden said. "We may be barely creating enough additional housing supply to house those people."
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock said high building costs and interest rates were encouraging people who might otherwise consider buying a new home to instead consider purchasing an established dwelling.
"The cost of new housing has increased quite sharply so existing housing is looking a bit more attractive," Ms Bullock said, adding that big rent increases were also prompting more to buy into the housing market.
The home building downturn has seen the number of new dwellings completed also decline.
Slightly fewer than 41,670 homes were finished in the June quarter, down 1.2 per cent from a year earlier.
The slowdown, combined with the rising cost of labour and materials, has increased the financial stress for many home builders and resulted in several high profile collapses, including PBS Building in Canberra.
