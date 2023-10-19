The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Jewish community grieves loss while remaining hypervigilant

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mia Kline is one of many in the community afraid of being outwardly Jewish in face of the Israel-Hamas war, now in its twelfth day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.