Trailblazing cricket umpire Claire Polosak to make Sheffield Shield history

By Caden Helmers
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:09pm
Cricket trailblazer Claire Polosak says she will be standing on the shoulders of those who have gone before her when she becomes the first woman to umpire a Sheffield Shield match in the competition's storied 131-year history.

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

