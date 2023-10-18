Cricket trailblazer Claire Polosak says she will be standing on the shoulders of those who have gone before her when she becomes the first woman to umpire a Sheffield Shield match in the competition's storied 131-year history.
Goulburn product Polosak and Eloise Sheridan will become the first women to stand as on-field match officials in the Sheffield Shield next month.
The pair have already umpired in women's internationals, domestic one-day and Big Bash fixtures, making history together as the first two female umpires to officiate together in an Australian domestic final during the WBBL final in 2020.
Polosak already stands as the first woman to umpire a men's domestic fixture in Australia and the first woman to stand in a men's one-day international. She was also the first female umpire to officiate in a men's Test, named fourth umpire for the third Test of India's tour of Australia in January 2021.
Polosak will partner Sam Nogajski when Western Australia take on South Australia at the WACA Ground from November 15, while Sheridan will join Gerard Abood for Victoria and Queensland's clash at the MCG a day later.
"I am very much looking forward to standing in the Sheffield Shield match at the WACA Ground," Polosak said.
"Just like players, umpires are always working towards opportunities at higher honours, and this is undoubtedly another step forward on the pathway for umpires.
"I'd especially like to extend my appreciation to the countless umpiring colleagues that I have had the pleasure to stand with. I have learned from every single one of them and this appointment is standing on their shoulders."
Sheridan says officiating in a Shield game looms as a chance to break down barriers.
"I am excited to be making my men's first-class debut and honoured to be doing so in the same round as Claire," Sheridan said.
"This is a significant moment for umpiring in Australia, and hopefully we can continue to break down barriers for those who come after us. It also provides a great opportunity for others to recognise the important role that umpires play in the game and it might inspire a few budding umpires to join the team.
"I am proud that my hard work has resulted in this opportunity and excited to see what the future holds in my umpiring career.
