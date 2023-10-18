The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Rugby Australia unveils Super W schedule

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallaroos skipper Michaela Leonard is confident women's rugby is on the right track despite Rugby Australia's decision to maintain the status quo for the 2024 Super W season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.