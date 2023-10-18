Wallaroos skipper Michaela Leonard is confident women's rugby is on the right track despite Rugby Australia's decision to maintain the status quo for the 2024 Super W season.
The domestic XVs competition will remain a five-game league, plus finals, next year despite calls to expand to 10 rounds as soon as possible.
Women's rugby in Australia risks being left behind by rival sports, as the AFL and NRL invest millions in the female game.
It's money Rugby Australia does not have and they are struggling to compete with their cashed-up rivals.
Given the limited funds, officials are taking a patient approach to ensure the sport grows at a sustainable pace.
RA chief executive Phil Waugh acknowledged the slow pace of progress but is confident the long-term gains will be clear.
"While we would have loved to expand the Super W competition - and we remain committed to doing so - the reality is that the investment required to do so for 2024 would have required the removal of funding from other areas of the women's program, such as development, the new high performance staff and player payments," Waugh said.
"In the near future we will be able to share more details about the second phase of Rugby Australia's strategic plan for the growth of the women's game, encompassing the 2024 and 2025 seasons leading into the next Rugby World Cup in England."
A number of options are on the table for the growth of the Super W competition, with doubling the length of the season and incorporating with New Zealand's Super Rugby Aupiki receiving significant support.
RA has committed to a combined league however is keen to ensure the Australian teams are competitive against New Zealand sides before doing so.
The Wallaroos have expressed frustration at the pace of progress, with the players calling out RA over perceived favouritism of the Wallabies in a bombshell statement earlier this year.
Officials have smoothed things over with the Wallaroos and Leonard is confident Australia will bridge the gap with the international rivals in the coming years.
"Not to be cliche, but Rome wasn't built in a day," Leonard said. "We're building towards that professional element and hopefully expansion of the Super W over the coming years, but it's piece by piece.
"RA's announced some exciting prospects moving forward over the next couple of years and advancements in our structure and the way things will work to help us begin to bridge that gap between where we are and professionalism.
"The right steps are being taken and moving in the right way but we're understanding it's going to take some time for all of those pieces to come together."
Leonard's comments come as the Wallaroos prepare to face England in the opening game of the inaugural WXV1 competition on Friday night. Australia is one of six teams in the top division, alongside New Zealand, Canada, Wales, France and England.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning unveiled a selection shock on Wednesday morning, naming ACT Brumbies centre Siokapesi Palu in the backrow.
"Pesi's been working all year as a bit of a utility for us, floating in between the centres and backrow," he said. "She's really come a long way over the last two campaigns, working with the forwards more predominantly. She brings a good lineout option and a great ball carry for us."
