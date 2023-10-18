The Canberra Times
Former public servant Michaela Banerji posts farewell to Twitter

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 18 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 4:57pm
Former public servant Michaela Banerji, whose online criticism of Australia's asylum seeker policy sparked a landmark court battle over free speech within the APS, has posted a farewell to Twitter, announcing a decision to stop dialysis and move to palliative care facility Clare Holland House in Canberra.

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

