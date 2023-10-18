With George Williams failing to get his ban lifted, Elliott Whitehead would make an excellent replacement as England captain.
They're the thoughts of Canberra Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone following the announcement of the England squad on Tuesday night.
While Whitehead indicated last year the World Cup was probably the end of his international career, the Canberra Raiders co-captain was part of England coach Shaun Wane's 24-man squad.
The 34-year-old will have the chance to add to his 24 England Tests, and four for Great Britain, in the three-Test series against Tonga starting at St Helens on Monday.
Former Raiders teammate Williams was the current England captain, but he was unsuccessful in his bid to have a two-game suspension quashed.
That meant he won't be available until the third Test - in Leeds - opening the door for Whitehead to captain his country.
"He might captain them this time because George Williams is out," Carbone said.
"He's a good captain for us he'll be a good captain for England.
"He's obviously very passionate about playing for his country. He's an outstanding player and a great leader.
"I can't see that changing for England, it's probably only going to be enhanced."
Whitehead was one of five NRL players named in the squad, along with ex-Raider John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and Dom Young.
Raiders target and Wigan lock Morgan Smithies wasn't part of the squad, with the Super League premiership winner linked with a three-year move to Canberra.
Carbone predicted Whitehead would be fresh for England's Tests.
"He's had a couple of weeks off now and I'm sure he'll be raring to go and play for his country," he said.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"He's an excellent player. Still to this point it seems like everyone's surprised when they see him play well every week - it doesn't make a lot of sense to me, but it shows we know what we've got.
"He's a good player. Has been for a long time."
TEST SERIES
Monday: England v Tonga at St Helens, 12.30am.
England squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree, Liam Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (both St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).
