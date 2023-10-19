The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Casey residential apartment development refused again, developer to appeal through ACAT

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 20 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contentious development proposal has been knocked back for a second time after the ACT planning authority received more than 100 public submissions opposing the plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.