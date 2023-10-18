America also cannot, in good conscience, sign off on a brutal ground war in which the IDF is seen to pay little or no regard to the welfare of non combatants. Were it to do so it would, given it supplies Israel with billions of dollars of military aid every year, be morally culpable. If President Biden was seen to give Netanyahu carte blanche to kill thousands of civilians in order to wipe out the terrorists in their midst, America's relations with every other nation in the region - including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and even Turkey - would be in jeopardy.

