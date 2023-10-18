The devastating blast that killed up to 500 people at the al-Ahli Arab hospital in northern Gaza is a terrible humanitarian catastrophe.
It is understood 30,000 people, who had been told by Hamas not to leave that section of the city, had converged on the hospital in the hope the Israelis would not bomb a health facility.
The hospital was also crammed with sick and injured men, women and children - many of whom had severe burns - when a rocket exploded in the grounds.
While its origins are hotly contested, with Hamas and the Israeli Defence Force each blaming the other side, the consequences are not.
The images of dead bodies, mountains of rubble, and of the bloodied and shell-shocked faces of mothers and children are impossible to unsee.
Coming as it did on the eve of President Biden's visit to Israel, the tragedy is also a political and diplomatic blow for Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
While the US was quick to rally behind Tel Aviv following the horrific attacks by Hamas earlier this month - with President Biden warning Hezbollah, Iran and others that "America has Israel's back" - that support is not as unconditional as some assume.
As well as warning Mr Netanyahu not to try to re-occupy Gaza, something he admittedly has no intention of doing, President Biden has said the US expects combatants to act in accordance with the Geneva Convention.
"Terrorists purposefully target civilians, kill them," he said "We uphold the law of war. It matters. There's a difference."
Unless the President, who will be under intense pressure to apply the same standard to Israel he has applied to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, is given unequivocal and irrefutable proof Israel was not responsible for the hospital carnage, Mr Netanyahu will have a lot of explaining to do.
Nothing the US has said or done suggests it would turn a blind eye to attacks on unarmed non combatants, especially thousands of people seeking refuge from the horrors all around them.
America also cannot, in good conscience, sign off on a brutal ground war in which the IDF is seen to pay little or no regard to the welfare of non combatants. Were it to do so it would, given it supplies Israel with billions of dollars of military aid every year, be morally culpable. If President Biden was seen to give Netanyahu carte blanche to kill thousands of civilians in order to wipe out the terrorists in their midst, America's relations with every other nation in the region - including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and even Turkey - would be in jeopardy.
Given the US is trying to broker a historic "normalisation" of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia this could not have come at a worse time.
The President has also expressed support for a humanitarian corridor at the Egyptian border to allow desperately needed humanitarian relief into Gaza and refugees, who include Australian and American nationals out.
Egypt says it is not safe to open the border crossing because it is under almost constant Israeli air attack. Attempts to negotiate a ceasefire in that area have, to date, been unsuccessful.
While nobody would suggest the President walks back the support he has already pledged, there is no loss of face in counselling moderation and restraint.
Mr Netanyahu needs to be told that while Israel has the right to defend itself, if mass civilian casualties are inflicted in Gaza there would be serious consequences.
