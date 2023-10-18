The Canberra Times
ACT police use national emergency alert SMS system for first time

By Peter Brewer
Updated October 18 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:20pm
ACT police have used the national emergency alert SMS system for the first time, helping find a missing person.

