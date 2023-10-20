The Canberra Times
Randwick analysis, tips: Converge the top tip for Five Diamonds Prelude

By Brad Gray
October 20 2023 - 11:38am
Smashing Eagle is the favourite for the Sporting Chance Cancer Foundation Handicap. Picture Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12:35PM JAMES SQUIRE KIRKHAM PLATE (1000 METRES)

The Hawkes-trained debutant 2. Agenda Setter hasn't done anything wrong in his two trials and at the early price, leaning his way over the odds on favourite 8. The Three Hundred. The son of I Am Invincible, out of Group One winning mare Secret Agenda, ran fast time when second in his most recent Rosehill trial. The quickest of the five 900m heats. He was asked to find the line but there was a response late. That was after showing plenty of natural speed to lead all of the way to win his first trial. The barrier gives Tommy Berry, who rode in both trials, a couple of options. Sit outside of the leader or take cover. Suspect he'll just drop in behind the leaders. The pressure should be on throughout over 1000m, with the two-year-olds running on adrenaline.

