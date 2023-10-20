10. Epicus should have been fighting out the finish first up at Warwick Farm. The four-year-old has proved to be an astute pick up for Kristen Buchanan, having won three of his six starts for the stable. He charged through the grades last campaign, culminating with a dominant midweek win at Canterbury. That was out to 1550m. The knock first up was whether he would find the sprint trip too sharp but he disproved that. The four-year-old got tangled up in traffic in the straight, having to switch off heels to find clear galloping room. The damage had already been done at that point. He flashed home into fifth. That was a deep BM72. This is no harder. He looks well set up off that out to 1400m second, drawn in barrier 1, which he can use as he has tactical speed.