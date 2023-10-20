Many years later, Nolan, along with Mary, would visit the homestead and be taken with the surrounds. When he bequeathed 24 of his paintings to the nation, he stipulated that they be housed there. The federal government, having acquired Lanyon in 1974, converted the homestead into the Sidney Nolan Gallery, which opened in 1975. Five years later, the paintings were moved to a purpose-built gallery on the grounds, where they stayed until 2007, when it was decided the homestead and grounds were too insecure and fireprone for such a valuable collection.