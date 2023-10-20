1905: A young bride arrives at a homestead on the outskirts of what will one day be Canberra, ready to begin a new life married to a man 30 years her senior.
1944: A young painter and wartime army deserter, hiding out at a country house outside Melbourne, embarks on some of the most important works of his career, the Ned Kelly series.
1980s: Another young painter, seeking refuge from the confines of art school, fetches up at an artist's retreat, where she learns formative life lessons from two of Australia's greatest painters.
They're separated by decades, but today, these three lives are coalescing in the most unlikely of ways, as part of a new exhibition at Canberra Museum and Gallery.
It was the wee hours of a dark and stormy night back in the early 1980s when eX de Medici was woken by a banging on the door.
She was, back then, a "baby artist", staying at a remote bushland property on the Shoalhaven. Turns out, the property, Eearie Park, was owned by Sidney Nolan, one of Australia's most prominent artists and the very person caught in the storm with his wife, Mary.
She put them up for the night and drove them onto Riversdale, where another great artist, Arthur Boyd, lived and worked. By then, she was three years into a four-year degree at what was then the Canberra School of Art, and feeling disenchanted.
She had been keen to get some space away from the art world at Eearie Park. But what she got, spending time with Nolan and Boyd, was a formative life lesson.
"I learned the most valuable lesson of my life from those two men, which is, this is a job," she says.
"You get up, you have some brekkie, and you get to work, have some lunch, get back to work, then they pull the plug at five o'clock, every single day. They were so disciplined, and they just smashed it. And I was just a third-year art-schooler, and I felt as though they gave me my first big professional lesson about getting your head down and actually working."
De Medici would go on to become one of Australia's most important artists, working in tattoos, photography, installation and painting. Based in Canberra, she's been described as a "voice of dissent" in the art world, creating large-scale still lifes of guns, helmets, skulls, flowers and moths. Her works are famously disconcerting - intricate and beautiful, as well as ugly and disturbing, said to trap viewers in "a loop of attraction of revulsion".
The Queensland Art Gallery this year staged a major survey of her work, including paintings drawn from public and private collections all over the country.
Meanwhile, back in Canberra, Canberra Museum and Gallery senior curator of visual arts Virginia Rigney has been busy considering Sidney Nolan's depiction of guns. Specifically, those that appear in many of the works that form the gallery's foundation collection of 24 paintings the artist gifted to Australia in 1974.
"I was looking at particularly Sidney Nolan's painting of Return to Glenrowan - it's ostensibly a painting of Ned Kelly, but bushrangers don't hold their guns over their shoulders like that," she says.
"And I was looking at the way that Nolan had particularly made guns a focus of a lot of the works in our collection."
Nolan had famously declared that his Ned Kelly series was as much about himself as Kelly. He painted the works at the dining table at Heide, the home of John and Sunday Reed outside Melbourne, where he hid out as an army deserter, having failed to return to the barracks in 1944. It wasn't until a general amnesty was declared in 1948 that he returned his kit and rifle; both had been concealed in the roof all that time, where Nolan became fixated on them.
Rigney says the connections between the works of Nolan and de Medici came to her tentatively at first, but then became tantalising enough that she contacted de Medici to gauge her interest for such a show.
"She is really one of Australia's most prominent artists, and she makes use of guns extensively within her work," she says.
"Nolan very pointedly uses flowers and so does eX. So I thought, actually, maybe there is a dialogue there. And I think as custodians of the Nolan collection, really it's important to draw connections for audiences to come and look at these works, and sort of see what the resonances of those are."
Imagine her surprise, then, to discover that de Medici had actually met Nolan in the 1980s. And not only met, but been influenced by him in some way.
"She witnessed how he painted and worked really purposefully," Rigney says.
"And so for her as, I think, one of the most disciplined artists I've ever been connected with, that sense of actually, this is what you do as an artist, you get up in the morning, and you paint, and then you have lunch, and then you paint in the afternoon - that actual practice resonated with her."
De Medici and Nolan would have another chance meeting in 1983, when they walked together through the exhibition Art and Social Commitment at the Art Gallery of NSW. The show surveyed the turbulent years of 1931-1948, when artists were forging new paths for art in the quest for a more just society.
"He just grabbed me and said, 'I'm gonna give you a tour of the show because I know every single work in it', and he just dragged me away from the art school crew," de Medici says.
"He gave me a full personal tour of it, and it was a brilliant show."
Her art has always had a political bent, containing commentary on power and violence through diverse imagery, from flowers and insects, to jewellery, cars and, yes, guns.
Guns are a long-term preoccupation, not least because in 2009, she was part of the Australian War Memorial's Artists In War program and spent time in the Solomon Islands.
Nolan was also, clearly, preoccupied with guns, in the context of war, violence, and their symbolism in the Australia discourse. Rigney has decided to take this concept further, particularly in connection with his experiences in the Second World War.
"He's an artist who always said that the Kelly series was as much about himself as Kelly - I took that idea at his word, and wanted to interpret the words through that lens," she says.
[In] his Ned Kelly with guns and and policing, there's a lot of shooting going on and killing uncritically. And when I use the gun in any of my work, it's highly critical of that kind of behaviour.- eX de Medici
"There came a point at which he actually really knew that he wanted to not go to the front in New Guinea. I think that was the critical point. And he really saw his future as an artist and so basically hid out at Heidi and painted the Ned Kelly series... There's guilt. There's tension. There's the anxiety of that, and I think that that comes across in these paintings."
De Medici, meanwhile, is less introspective in her depictions of weaponry, seeing her work as an interrogation of larger, often unseen power structures.
"I tend to think I'm still on my line, which is abuse of power through weapons," she says.
"The weapon is standing for bad power. And in a way, I think it's actually somewhat binary. Like Nolan ... approached all that work as a man talking about men and what men do. And I tend to talk about what men do from a woman's perspective.
"[In] his Ned Kelly with guns and and policing, there's a lot of shooting going on and killing uncritically. And when I use the gun in any of my work, it's highly critical of that kind of behaviour."
Binary, perhaps, but consider the fact that both artists, nearly 30 years apart, depicted the gun used by the poet Paul Verlaine to shoot his lover Arthur Rimbaud in 1873. Two completely different viewpoints and messages, but striking when displayed side by side.
And, finally, to that young bride out at Lanyon in outer Canberra, sleeping in a new pink bedroom of the home of which she was now, suddenly, the lady of the house. Louisa Leman was 30 years younger than Andrew Jackson when they married in 1905; he died less than 10 years later, and she, childless, sold the contents of the homestead and returned to Sydney.
Many years later, Nolan, along with Mary, would visit the homestead and be taken with the surrounds. When he bequeathed 24 of his paintings to the nation, he stipulated that they be housed there. The federal government, having acquired Lanyon in 1974, converted the homestead into the Sidney Nolan Gallery, which opened in 1975. Five years later, the paintings were moved to a purpose-built gallery on the grounds, where they stayed until 2007, when it was decided the homestead and grounds were too insecure and fireprone for such a valuable collection.
The Nolan paintings now hang at Canberra Museum and Gallery, where, as the artist had stipulated, they still form part of contemporary discourse.
But then, on a recent visit to Lanyon, de Medici was struck, of all things, by the wallpaper in Louisa's pink room. It harked back to the way Nolan featured floral wall patterning in the Kelly series in the works depicting the attempted deflowering of Kate Kelly by Constable Fitzpatrick.
She has created a new work, Pink For Boys - her "pink fever dream" - a portrait of her own gun, a Browning .222 bound tightly in pink satin. The gun is set against wallpaper patterned with the estrogen hormone and flannel flowers - delicate and confronting all at once.
It is, says Rigney, "a powerful dialogue with the way women occupied the historic homestead", including delicate interventions to the furniture.
De Medici is gleeful about her installation, in which the work hangs above the bed, which is wrapped with the same fabric as the gun in the painting.
But that gracious homestead that Nolan was so taken by - what on earth would he think?
"Virginia's idea with that collection in discussion with Sid was that his work be positioned with contemporary work," de Medici says.
"So this is, in a way, a direct part of that request, to put contemporary work with that historic work as an ongoing discourse. I mean, you couldn't write about it, could ya?"
