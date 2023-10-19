The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 20, 1961

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 20 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1961, The Canberra Times reported on the forming of an important society to fight cancer. What we now know as the Cancer Council started as the Australian Cancer Society and the inaugural meeting of delegates met on October 19, 1961.

