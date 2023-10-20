Online doctor app simplifies healthcare this spring

Accessing better health is simple with Instant Consult. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Instant Consult.

Spring can bring unexpected health issues like allergies and unexpected seasonal affective disorders that can affect your daily routine. When you're busy, the last thing you want is to deal with the hassle of getting medical certificates or queueing up in waiting rooms. That's where Instant Consult comes in.

Forget about long waiting times or travelling to a GP's office. With Instant Consult, you can get reliable healthcare when you need it most. Just a few clicks on their app, and you'll have a fully qualified and AHPRA-accredited Australian doctor ready to assist you.

How Instant Consult helps you prioritise health this spring

Convenient video consultation booking

Accessing better health is simple with Instant Consult. No need to wait for weeks to secure an appointment. Instead, you can book a video chat right away with a qualified doctor.

The process is straightforward: download the Instant Consult app, create an account, and click "Request a Consult." The next available doctor will connect with you within 15 minutes.

Personalised and professional care

Every person's health needs are unique, and Instant Consult's care reflects this. During a video consultation, you can discuss your medical condition, history and other details with an online doctor.

Fully qualified and experienced online doctors at Instant Consult are committed to guiding you through your personalised and professional healthcare journey. They are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to provide the highest levels of care. They also collaborate with you to make a diagnosis and provide the medical assistance you need.

Comprehensive healthcare services

Instant Consult offers accessible healthcare services, including doctor consultations, medical certificates, online scripts, specialist referrals and pathology and radiology requests. Their online app guarantees precise and hassle-free handling of every healthcare procedure.

Available when you need it

Health issues don't follow a schedule, and Instant Consult understands this. That's why their doctors are ready to assist you between 6 am and midnight AEST, seven days a week, even on public holidays.

Safe and secure document delivery

No need to worry about paperwork after a chat. Instant Consult ensures that all scripts, medical certificates and test requests are securely sent to your Instant Consult app inbox.

These documents are accessible whenever you need them, providing a convenient way to manage your healthcare records without the hassle of physical paperwork. If you prefer, you can also request email delivery for added convenience.

Affordable healthcare for children

Instant Consult cares about your family's well-being, especially when it comes to your little ones. If you've got children aged 12 months and younger and have a valid Medicare card, you can take advantage of bulk billing options. This is an affordable and accessible way to ensure your child receives the high-quality healthcare they need.

A premium healthcare experience

Instant Consult is more than a quick, convenient way to see a doctor. It is a service that upholds the gold standard in professional patient care, with qualified and insured doctors available to serve all Australians, including those in rural, regional and remote areas.

Springtime health made simple