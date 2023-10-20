"Some years ago when living in Sydney we went to the famous Thai restaurant on Sailors Bay Road and tried their chilli crab," writes Alan. "It was served with deep fried chilli and the first one or two chews were beautiful as it had that deep dark flavour of sweetness. Then it hit me. My mouth was immersed in frightening, solid and dark heat. It was a delirious sensation I couldn't shake off as I desperately tried to tear my mouth out and throw it away. And nothing worked to tame the beast - not milk, cold water or Coke. Never again. Once in a lifetime is fine for me."