Last month, the government announced further industrial relations reform targeting pay and conditions for gig workers and casuals.
While gig work has benefits such as flexibility, it can also be poorly paid, erratic and have fewer entitlements and protections.
These reforms potentially have major implications for young people.
Just prior to COVID-19, there was a 340 per cent increase in Australian gig workers compared to 2016, with a significant proportion aged 18 to 34.
Gig work typically involves short-term tasks advertised through online platforms (for example, Uber). Workers bid a wage to undertake the job as an independent contractor.
They provide their own tools (for example, bikes) and are paid at a per-piece rate. Work schedules vary depending on customer demand.
Gig jobs are typically in transport and food delivery, professional services, odd jobs, maintenance work, and writing or translation work.
People aged 17 to 34 tend to work in transport and food delivery, while older Australians are more likely to work in professional services.
About 17 per cent of gig workers in Australia earn their main source of income from gig work, while another third use gig income to supplement their income.
Last year, when we interviewed and surveyed Australians aged 18 to 24 about their experiences of the gig economy, more than half (56 per cent) reported earning income from gig work during the past year.
The flexibility of gig work is attractive to students looking for petty cash. One 20-year-old Tasmanian saw it as a little side "hustle to cover expenses".
Other young people have no choice. Our survey found underemployed and unemployed young Australians were more likely to be working in gig jobs.
Because gig workers are generally deemed to be self-employed or independent contractors, they are not necessarily covered by employment laws and regulations.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says that "the moment you are classified as not being an employee, which happens in the gig economy, every aspect of the Australian safety net falls off a cliff."
This is of concern to young Australians, because they have no guaranteed hours, no access to paid leave, and repeated instances of employer misconduct.
The gig economy sits at the pointy end of growing workforce insecurity connected to other insecurities.
A quarter of our survey respondents experienced food insecurity in 2022. Those running out of food and not able to buy more because of lack of money were more likely to participate in the gig economy than those who did not experience food insecurity.
In her recent book, Gen F'd?, Alison Pennington argues that insecure work "stops people satiating their most primal need to mitigate risk". "It stops them planning ahead; instead, they live payday to payday, gig to gig, contract to contract."
A 23-year-old from NSW found that "paying rent, living ... paying bills, all the responsibilities that are associated with living out of home" makes planning ahead "really challenging".
"For example, I've got ... six months' worth of placement in my degree, which is unpaid, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and I've got to work to pay my current bills. I've also had to get a second and a third job to help save up for when I go on placement, and that makes it really difficult."
Is the rise of insecure work part of a generational transfer of wealth to older Australians? More than half (53 per cent) of survey respondents believed that they will be financially worse off than their parents.
Pennington notes that "over half of all young people under the age of 25 were employed in casual or 'gig-based' jobs in 2021".
"The other side of this demographic coin is that Australia's permanent full-time workforce is aging, while the disposable, cheap casual workforce retains its youthful appearance."
Work in the gig economy is often temporary. Many young Australians spend about five years working in temporary, casual and gig work before gaining full-time employment.
For one 20-year-old woman from NSW, this way of working is not an end in itself: "It's quite flexible so it means I can do the job while I'm studying, and so I suspect I'll probably stay here until I finish my degree, but it's probably not where I want to end up kind of in the long term."
But it is important to note that a substantial proportion of gig workers are highly educated, some of whom supplement their incomes because they cannot find enough work in their field.
As gig and other insecure forms of work gain traction across age groups irrespective of qualifications, is insecurity becoming a staple feature of working life? Should it be?
