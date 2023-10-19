Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on plans to honour Brumbies legends and a bizarre offer for Kyrgios fans.
Phil Thomson struggles to think of a more fitting way to farewell "the heart and soul" of the ACT Brumbies.
The late Garry Quinlivan, the 86-year-old who had been with the club since day one, being remembered with a memorial service at Canberra Stadium on Thursday November 2 from 11am.
Quinlivan was always happy in the background during Brumbies games. But it seems only fair that, just this once, everyone comes to Canberra Stadium for him.
Brumbies staff met with stadium officials on Thursday to map out plans for the service. Family and close friends are likely to be on the field, with others seated in the inner bowl of the west stand.
"I suggested that as a location and [the Quinlivan family] were pretty blown away," Thomson said.
"We spoke to the government on Monday and got approval on Tuesday. It's a fitting place for somebody who spent so many hours there, so many years there. We can make him the centre of attention one last time, it will be great.
"He's the face of the organisation, he's the heart and soul of the organisation. They say no one is irreplaceable, but I think we might have found someone who is pretty close to the mark.
"The hours he put into the place were just amazing, as was the connection he had with everyone who came through the place, whether they were a kid looking for an autograph, an EDS player, an international, a new staff member, an old staff member, office staff.
"He had a very broad connection to the community too. Everyone knew Quinzo. Rugby is a big part of it but he has got other people he touched along the way. He fitted a lot into 86 years."
Yet he was never one for attention. He would rather spend his time loading up his John Deere buggy, complete with an "OLDFART" licence plate, so he can race around Brumbies headquarters to prepare everything for training sessions.
Quinlivan was always the first one in on those cold Canberra mornings. Thomson tried to buy him a heater, but Quinzo wouldn't have it. Spend the money on rugby, he'd say.
They were there together on the eve of the club's first game against Transvaal in 1996, Thomson as team manager and Quinlivan as his right hand man. When the Brumbies take to the field for their next game, they'll do so with Quinzo in mind.
The ACT government is willing to open discussions with the Brumbies about a statue of George Smith at Canberra Stadium with the Wallabies legend now bound for the World Rugby Hall of Fame.
Talks to build a statue of Smith a decade ago were shelved while the ACT government considered building a stadium in the city. With that dream all but over, talks could soon resume.
Government officials say there is scope for new statues to stand alongside rugby league greats Mal Meninga and Laurie Daley, while also considering a walk of fame outside the stadium to honour Raiders and Brumbies legends.
It's been 10 years since Sportsbet framed a market on how we could pay tribute to Smith in the wake of his 10th Brett Robinson Award as the Brumbies' players' player of the year.
The George Smith Stand at a proposed stadium in Civic was a $2.50 favourite. Ten years on, we don't have a new stadium and we won't get one. So scratch that. A statue at Canberra Stadium was a $4 chance. Then Ben Alexander floated the idea of a bar.
If George Gregan and Stephen Larkham have a grandstand, surely Smith can get his name on a statue? How about Ricky Stuart and Joe Roff? Which Brumbies or Raiders greats need a statue, bowl or bar? Let us know.
Kristen Veal could balance a city's WNBL championship aspirations with a chance to develop the next generation of Capitals stars as she signs on as coach of the Canberra's top female pathway program.
Veal is entering her second season in charge of the Capitals and will also take on the Canberra Nationals NBL1 East job to strengthen links between Basketball ACT and Canberra's WNBL program.
She will replace Adelaide WNBL coach Nat Hurst in the Nationals role, and the pair are on a collision course ahead of a season opener at the National Convention Centre on November 5.
"I've been a part of the Canberra community for a long time now, and I am incredibly passionate about contributing to the success and sustainability of the pathway across the ACT/NSW region," Veal said.
"I am keen to help young players develop to the NBL1 level, but also work with established players as they strive to convert their efforts to the WNBL level."
Channel Seven and SEN radio presenter Michelle Bishop is on a mission to save the lives of men from prostate cancer after watching her dad lose his battle two months ago.
The rugby league and racing expert is now an ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, using her profile to speak to men about "taking the pledge" to get a prostate-specific antigen test.
Prostate cancer kills nearly 10 Australian men every day and is the nation's most commonly diagnosed cancer with about 70 men diagnosed every day.
Michelle says a simple blood test should be nothing to fear.
"I watched dad fight a battle with prostate cancer that he was never going to win and it was ugly and not enough men are heeding warnings to know their PSA," Bishop said.
"It's a simple blood test which could save your life and it shouldn't be something to fear. Fear is cancer crushing your spinal cord and leaving you in debilitating agony."
If Nick Kyrgios needed a reminder of the pitfalls of social media, this might be it.
The divisive tennis star's name has been used in an online scam, with manager Daniel Horsfall revealing Kyrgios' brand is being used to con fans to cough up their cash.
It's hardly the most convincing pitch - but it says Kyrgios is giving away $500 USD "to any of her fans who register on the investment using his fan registration link". Yes, the pronouns change within the same sentence. They even tell you a $500 investment will turn into $3500 within three hours. Kyrgios splashing all that cash for his fans?
If that one wasn't bad enough, former Capitals star Abby Bishop posted a screenshot from her own inbox with one culprit offering her money if they could measure her feet. No thanks.
