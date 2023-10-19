The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nathaniel Coulter faces ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly leading a police pursuit in stolen car

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 19 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is back behind bars less than 24 hours after being bailed, after allegedly leading a police pursuit in a stolen car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.