A man is back behind bars less than 24 hours after being bailed, after allegedly leading a police pursuit in a stolen car.
Nathaniel Coulter, of Moncrieff, was granted bail on Wednesday morning with conditions including a night-time curfew.
Police subsequently arrested the man in the early hours of Thursday after he allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux and drove it recklessly through Canberra's northern suburbs.
Coulter, 21, faced the ACT Magistrates Court later that day, when he was charged with aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving, driving at a police vehicle and two counts of failing to stop for police.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Coulter did not apply for bail and was remanded to custody.
Police allege the Hilux was stolen from the Belconnen bus interchange after which police spotted it in Macquarie about 12.15am.
Officers claim they tried to stop the car and made multiple efforts to arrest the driver.
However, Coulter is alleged to have continued driving towards police, at high speed, on the wrong side of the road, and through intersections without stopping.
The 21-year-old allegedly drove the Hilux through Belconnen suburbs, Lyneham, and eventually Watson, where police used stop stick devices to deflate the vehicle's tyres.
Coulter is set to face court again in November.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident including anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7569242," police said.
