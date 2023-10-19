Astute Sydney trainer John Sargent has called on the services of underrated jockey Kathy O'Hara to ride Palmetto in the $1 million Five Diamonds Prelude (1500 metres) at Randwick on Saturday.
O'Hara replaces regular rider Kerrin McEvoy, who has been booked to ride Okita Soushi in the Caulfield Cup but Sargent said O'Hara is more than a worthy replacement on Palmetto.
"I think Kathy is a very underrated jockey," the former New Zealand trainer told ACM Racing.
"Once I knew Kerrin was riding in the Caulfield Cup - Kathy was the first jockey I thought of to ride Palmetto.
"She's a very strong rider, who is an extremely hard worker and is riding in career-best form.
"There's no need to give Kathy many instructions to ride Palmetto. He's drawn barrier four which is ideal for him.
"Palmetto is a very honest horse who is more seasoned this year. Palmetto should be travelling on the pace and will be suited to the 1500m."
Sargent, who has 34 horses in work at his Randwick stables, said he's eyeing a start in the $2 million Five Diamonds (1800m) at Rosehill on November 11, for Palmetto after Saturday's Prelude run.
"The Five Diamonds is the race we're chasing," Sargent said.
"The 1800m of the Five Diamonds should be right up Palmetto's alley.
"It's incredible to think Palmetto is running in a $1 million race on Saturday and in a $2 million race in a couple of weeks time after running in $30,000 and $50,000 races 18 months ago back in New Zealand.
"I'm sure he'll run well in the Five Diamonds. It's the best career move I made was moving to Sydney from New Zealand about nine years ago.
"The prizemoney Racing NSW is offering is incredible compared to what is on offer in New Zealand and Victoria.
"The rich prizemoney in NSW has seen the price of horses go through the roof as owners and trainers are all trying to get a slice of the prizemoney which is on offer in NSW."
Xtrarevz, a stablemate of Palmetto is Sargent's only other runner in a $120,000 restricted race over 1400m at Randwick on Saturday.
"The first-up win by Xtrarevz at Kembla Grange was good," Sargent said.
"We've got a lift in class on Saturday but he should run well. It's great to have young apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd on-board.
"He's a very talented young jockey who is a budding superstar in the riding ranks."
Bookmakers have Xtrarevz as a $14 chance in the early betting markets for the 1400m race.
It's the best career move I made was moving to Sydney.- John Sargent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.