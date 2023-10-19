Champion trainer Ciaron Maher has labelled his imported galloper Duke De Sessa the forgotten horse in Saturday's $5 million Group 1 Caulfield Cup.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, saddles up favourite Gold Trip, Right You Are and Duke De Sessa in the prestigious staying contest over 2400 metres.
They also have the the first emergency United Nations waiting in the wings to see if there's any scratchings.
Duke De Sessa is a $26 chance in the early betting markets for the Caulfield Cup and Maher believes the lightly raced five-year-old is over the odds.
"I think Duke De Sessa is the forgotten horse in the Cup," the reigning Melbourne Cup winning trainer told ACM Racing.
"The $26 the bookies are betting looks a bit generous to me. Duke De Sessa has only had the three runs in Australia and hasn't put a foot wrong.
"We've known he's looking for the 2400m and he gets it in on Saturday.
"Duke De Sessa also drops three kilograms in weight from his Turnbull run to the Caulfield Cup and that's pretty significant.
"He looks well weighted to me. His overseas staying form is very strong and I'm confident he'll run well on Saturday.
"His chances would be enhanced if there's a bit of give in the track."
Gold Trip, who ran second in last year's Caulfield Cup before going on to win the Melbourne Cup is at peak fitness for Saturday's staying test, according to the master trainer.
"We couldn't get Gold Trip any better," Maher said.
"I would go as far to say Gold Trip is better this year leading into the feature races than he was last year.
"His Turnbull run a fortnight ago was sensational. He powered to the line in the Turnbull and hasn't taken a foot backwards.
"He's in great order. I was very happy with his trackwork at Caulfield on Tuesday morning.
"We'll be guided how he runs in the Caulfield Cup and how he pulls up as to whether he lines up in the Cox Plate.
"Gold Trip did run in the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup last year, but as I said we'll see how he performs and pulls up on Saturday before we pencil anything else in."
Right You Are put in a strong track gallop with stablemate Gold Trip on Tuesday and his work impressed Maher.
"Right You Are is ticking over alright," he said. "I thought Right You Are had no luck last time. He's not the roughest in an even race."
The Caulfield Cup is scheduled to start at 5.15pm.
