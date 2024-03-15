The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man who conspired to possess $1.5 billion worth of cocaine was 'cannon fodder'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Waters and David Campbell. Pictures supplied, Louise Thrower
Tristan Waters and David Campbell. Pictures supplied, Louise Thrower

One of the men who conspired to possess an estimated $1.5 billion worth of cocaine was "cannon fodder" for a cartel, a lawyer has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.