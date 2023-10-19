National Capital Authority chief executive officer Sally Barnes will step down from the top job next February, after six years.
Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain thanked Ms Barnes for her service in a statement on Thursday.
"Under Ms Barnes' leadership, the NCA has delivered on a range of significant projects that continue to lift the prominence of the nation's capital and directly benefit the community," Ms McBain said.
She pointed to the Lake Burley Griffin Wall Renewal Program, upgrades to the Merchant Navy War Memorial, the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge upgrade and the Scrivener Dam Dissipator Strengthening project.
"Ms Barnes also led the installation of several commemorative statues, such as the Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons Sculpture, that help to remind us of the rich history of our capital.
"I would like to thank Ms Barnes for her leadership and dedication to public service and wish her every success for the next stage of her career."
Ms Barnes, previously the director of National Parks at Parks Australia and a senior NSW government public servant, will step down from her role on February 29, 2024.
She was reappointed as head of the planning authority in February, and was due to serve until 2026.
The government will now look for a new chief executive officer to lead the NCA.
